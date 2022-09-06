Sword Art Online: Scherzo of the Dark Dusk Lands Release Date Following COVID Delay

Sword Art Online has been busy these past few years with a few big-screen projects. Of course, fans will know this year is meant to mark another one of those releases courtesy of Scherzo of a Dark Dusk. The movie is meant to follow Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night. And despite a recent delay, fans have been given a new release date for the sequel.

According to the anime's team, Sword Art Online will return to theaters in Japan this fall. October 22nd is the film's new date. This comes after the anime's crew announced plans months ago to drop the sequel in early September. However, COVID caused unforeseen production delays, and Sword Art Online was forced to push back the release.

If you are not familiar with Sword Art Online, you can catch up with the series on screen or in print.

"In the year 2022, gamers rejoice as Sword Art Online – a VRMMORPG (Virtual Reality Massively Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game) like no other – debuts, allowing players to take full advantage of the ultimate in gaming technology: NerveGear, a system that allows users to completely immerse themselves in a wholly realistic gaming experience. But when the game goes live, the elation of the players quickly turns to horror as they discover that, for all its amazing features, SAO is missing one of the most basic functions of any MMORPG – a log-out button. Now trapped in the virtual world of Aincrad, their bodies held captive by NerveGear in the real world, users are issued a chilling ultimatum: conquer all one hundred floors of Aincrad to regain your freedom. But in the warped world of SAO, "game over" means certain death – both virtual and real."

