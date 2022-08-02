Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night Debuts New Poster, Trailer

Sword Art Online is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and the anime will roll out a brand-new movie in just a few months to keep the festivities rolling. After all, Japan is slated to welcome the anime's next film to theaters come September. And now, we have been given a new trailer and poster for Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night.

As you can see above, the new promo comes in at under a minute, but it packs plenty into the time. Asuna is brought back to the screen as this sequel follows up the events of Sword Art Online's most recent film. Our heroine is joined on screen by other favorites like Kirito, and we get to see more of the anime's original arc through Asuna's point of view.

For those unfamiliar with this big project, the next Sword Art Online film will adapt a new volume of the light novels that originally explored Asuna's POV during her travels in Aincrad. The fourth volume of light novels will make up the bulk of this movie. So if you are not familiar with the spin-off series, you can have some time to catch up.

Of course, you can also catch up on the story thanks to Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night. The movie kicked off the adaptation of the light novels in Fall 2021. The movie was recently released in Japan on Blu-ray and DVD as well as through several streaming services. At this time, no word has been given on when the first movie will hit shelves stateside, and the same goes for Sword Art Online's upcoming sequel.

What do you think of this latest look at Sword Art Online? Will you be checking out this new movie ASAP? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.