Sword Art Online Creator to Launch New Series This Fall

Sword Art Online is one of the biggest isekai series in the game, and over the years, the story has turned Reki Kawahara into a well-known creator. After all, they are the ones who brought Kirito and Asuna to life with their 2009 light novel. And now, a new report from Japan has confirmed Kawahara is ready to start another novel series that isekai fans are going to eat up.

The news comes from Kadokawa overseas as the publisher confirmed it is preparing to launch a new series under Kawahara. According to the update, a series titled Demons' Crest is being made behind the scenes, and it will focus on a VR death game of sorts. Kawahara will pen the story while artist Yukiko Horiguchi does the art.

New VR Death Game Light Novel "Demons' Crest" by "Sword Art Online" creator Reki Kawahara & Yukiko Horiguchi



A group of teenagers test a new VR game but when they log out, it has fused with reality



Vol 1 out on Nov 10, 2022



Image © Kadokawa, Reki Kawahara, Yukiko Horiguchi pic.twitter.com/e3fxHlV7MB — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) September 4, 2022

As for what this new series will entail, Kadokawa has simply said the light novel will follow a group of teenagers as they test out a new VR game. When the gang tries to log out of the game, they discover the title has fused with reality, so fans of Sword Art Online will surely enjoy Kawahara's new project.

Demons' Crest is slated to debut this November in Japan as volume one will go live on the 10th. The story marks the first new light novel Kawahara has undertaken since The Isolator debuted in 2014. Most recently, the artist has kept busy supervising work on the Sword Art Online TV series and films including Aria of a Starless Night.

What do you make of this latest update from Kawahara? Are you going to check out the creator's new series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.