Sword Art Online Progressive Releases Stunning New Art

✖

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of Starless Night is gearing up for its first home media release in Japan, and has shared some stunning new art to help celebrate! The Sword Art Online franchise is celebrating its 10th Anniversary this year with not only plans for the Blu-ray release for its latest feature film, but is launching a second feature film across theaters in Japan later this year as well. There are lots of things to look forward to from the franchise overall, and that includes all of the cool new art we'll get to see from it too.

With plans already in place to continue the Sword Art Online Progressive movie franchise with a second film, the Blu-ray for the first film will be hitting shelves in Japan this July. As a special addition for fans nabbing the disc, there's some cool new art from both the staff behind the film and the original illustrator behind the light novel series, abec. Thankfully the official Twitter account shared some preview looks at this new art and you can check out both of these new posters below:

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night made its way through theaters last year and will be releasing on Blu-ray in Japan in July, but has yet to confirm its international home media plans as of this writing. Aniplex of America officially describes the film as such, "This is a tale of the time before "Lightning Flash" and "The Black Swordsman" were known by those names…The day that she happened to don the NerveGear, Asuna Yuuki was a third-year middle school student who'd never even touched an online game before. On November 6, 2022, the world's first VRMMORPG, Sword Art Online, is officially launched. But the players, still euphoric over having logged in, suddenly find themselves trapped inside the game when the Game Master deprives them of any way to log out.

The Game Master then gives them this warning 'This may be a game, but it's not something you play.' If a player dies in-game, they die in the real world. Hearing this, all of the players panic, and pandemonium reigns. One of those players is Asuna, but despite not yet knowing the rules of this world, she sets off to conquer the floating iron castle, Aincrad, whose peak is too high to be seen. As the days go by in this world where death is never very far away, she has a fateful encounter. And then, a parting…Though she's at the mercy of the reality before her eyes, Asuna fights on with all her might until someone appears before her: the aloof swordsman, Kirito…"

What do you think? Did you have a chance to check out the newest Sword Art Online movie? What were some of your favorite moments? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!