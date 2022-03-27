Sword Art Online Progressive Shares First Teaser Trailer for Sequel

Sword Art Online Progressive will be returning for a new sequel film soon, and has given fans the first look at what to expect with its very first teaser trailer! When the TV run for Sword Art Online came to an end following the massive Alicization saga, it was revealed that the franchise would be continuing with a new feature film instead. This new movie surprised fans once more by taking on Reki Kawahara’s official spin-off series, Sword Art Online Progressive, which went all the way back to the beginning to show more of a focus on the Aincrad arc.

This first film took on the Aria of a Starless Night arc of the Sword Art Online Progressive spin-off series, and it was then confirmed that there would be a follow up film taking on even more of this story. Skipping forward a few arcs in the series, Sword Art Online will be returning for the new Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Scherzo of a Dark Dusk. Scheduled for a release in Japan later this Fall, Sword Art Online has released a very short teaser trailer giving fans their very first look at the big sequel. You can check out the teaser trailer below:

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Scherzo of a Dark Dusk is currently scheduled for a release in Japan this Fall, but has unfortunately yet to reveal any international release plans as of this writing. There are very few details about potential new characters or story beats, and that’s what has sparked the most questions from fans. Given that this spin-off series was originally meant to shed more of a light on the floors Kirito and Asuna had explored during the Aincrad arc (which had been skipped over in the first anime for brevity’s sake), it’s odd to many fans that this sequel will be skipping one of the arcs.

Kawahara actually took to Twitter to explain why the films are skipping some of the arcs (especially the Elf War Quest) and had the following the say, “If you’ve read the original SAO Progressive novel, you might be wondering “what about Rondo, Concerto, and Barcarolle?” Due to various circumstances, such as the Elf War Quest not being completed yet, we decided to adapt the Scherzo volume instead. I’m sure it’ll be a great, satisfying movie, so look forward to it.” But maybe fans will need to see this new movie to see how it all shakes out.

