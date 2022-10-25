Sword Art Online Releases Trailer for New Stage Play

Sword Art Online has been in the midst of celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the anime's initial premiere, and now the franchise is branching out in a cool new way by showing off the trailer for its upcoming stage play hitting overseas later this Fall! Reki Kawahara's original light novel franchise is now much different than it was a decade ago as thanks to the success of the first adaptation, we have since seen all sorts of sequels, spin-offs, movies, and more taking on Kirito and Asuna's story. Now we're going to get something even newer.

Sword Art Online will be breaking into the real world with a special stage play bringing live-action versions of the characters to life coming to Japan later this November. Titled Sword Art Online -Dive to Stage-, this new play will be focusing on live-action versions of Kirito and Asuna while it features new and older audio from the biggest moments from the original Aincrard arc of the anime. To get an idea of what to expect from the play, you can check out the trailer for it below:

What Is Sword Art Online's Stage Play?

Sword Art Online -Dive to Stage- has unfortunately not revealed whether or not it will be available internationally, but it is currently scheduled to run at the Tokyo International Forum Hall C from November 8-13 this year. Adapting the biggest moments from the Aincrad arc of the anime, the trailer for the play shows off the main duo at the center of it all, Rin Matsubara as Kirito and Minami Tsukui as Asuna, But other characters from the series will be making their debut in the play too.

READ MORE: Sword Art Online to Debut Live-Action Stage Play Overseas | Sword Art Online Fans Honor the Anime's 10th Anniversary | Sword Art Online Marks 10th Anniversary With Special Poster

As for what to expect from the story of the play, Sword Art Online -Dive to Stage- is officially teased as such, "The story will be told with great intensity through a fusion of the stage utilizing the latest technology and the stunning action and performance by the live cast members. This is the birth of a new kind of live entertainment that immerses the audience in the world of SAO."

Would you check out Sword Art Online's new play if you get the chance? Which moments from the series would you want to see in live-action? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!