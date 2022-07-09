Sword Art Online Fans Celebrate Anime's 10th Anniversary

In July of 2012, the first episode of what would become one of the biggest Isekai arrived in Sword Art Online, and after several fan-favorite seasons, video games, and movies to its name, the story of Kirito and Asuna is being honored by fans around the world. With this fall set to see the release of the sequel prequel movie titled, Sword Art Online Progressive – Scherzo of a Dark Dusk, the series has yet to confirm if it will be receiving any new seasons following the conclusion of Alicization. However, it's clear that the world of Sword Art is an ongoing one.

At this year's Anime Expo, Sword Art Online's English voice cast celebrated the arrival of the anime ten years ago, with the likes of Bryce Papenbrook, Cherami Leigh, Cassandra Lee Morris, and more celebrating the story of the black swordsman who attempted to survive in a dangerous digital domain:

Thank you so much to everyone who came out to celebrate 10 Years of Sword Art Online with the cast and I. We had such a good time! Here’s to 10 more 🎉 #SwordArtOnline #SAO #Kirito #SAO10 @aniplexUSA @SwordArtUSA pic.twitter.com/tz9st9YgFL — Bryce Papenbrook (@BrycePapenbrook) July 2, 2022

Do you think we'll see more seasons of Sword Art Online arrive in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Isekai.