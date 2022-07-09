Sword Art Online Fans Celebrate Anime's 10th Anniversary
In July of 2012, the first episode of what would become one of the biggest Isekai arrived in Sword Art Online, and after several fan-favorite seasons, video games, and movies to its name, the story of Kirito and Asuna is being honored by fans around the world. With this fall set to see the release of the sequel prequel movie titled, Sword Art Online Progressive – Scherzo of a Dark Dusk, the series has yet to confirm if it will be receiving any new seasons following the conclusion of Alicization. However, it's clear that the world of Sword Art is an ongoing one.
At this year's Anime Expo, Sword Art Online's English voice cast celebrated the arrival of the anime ten years ago, with the likes of Bryce Papenbrook, Cherami Leigh, Cassandra Lee Morris, and more celebrating the story of the black swordsman who attempted to survive in a dangerous digital domain:
Thank you so much to everyone who came out to celebrate 10 Years of Sword Art Online with the cast and I. We had such a good time! Here’s to 10 more 🎉 #SwordArtOnline #SAO #Kirito #SAO10 @aniplexUSA @SwordArtUSA pic.twitter.com/tz9st9YgFL— Bryce Papenbrook (@BrycePapenbrook) July 2, 2022
Do you think we'll see more seasons of Sword Art Online arrive in the future?
The Creator Puts It Best
Happy Sword Art Online Anime 10th anniversary! 🎉
Here's a reminder for y'all from the author himself.#SAO10th #sao_anime pic.twitter.com/3rKKoGDtMG— 레나🌸 Last Sequence💮COTE S2 (@SlLVER_RAIN) July 8, 2022
One of The Best
Sword Art Online under the helm of Takahiro Shikama was among the best action TV anime has had to offer since release. His action brings momentum very few in the industry can capture. Happy 10th Anniversary to one of the best of the medium. pic.twitter.com/Vv4rPKv90L— Kam (@dotdotKam) July 8, 2022
Praise ONLY to Asuna
10 Year Anniversary of Sword Art Online
So i wanna take this moment to say...
Asuna is the only great thing that stemmed from it— JaymesHanson (@JaymesHanson) July 8, 2022
I have spoken pic.twitter.com/x4USNcZXHp
How Did You Discover SAO?
So since today marks the 10 year anniversary of the Sword Art Online Anime here's my story on how I encountered SAO #sao_anime pic.twitter.com/tBLZ8hgFi9— ⛱𝑱𝑨𝒀⛱ (@AniMeForLifeBoi) July 7, 2022
A Bouquet You Say?
I wish a Happy 10th anniversary to the Sword art online anime pic.twitter.com/vgNy9yOzDi— Ashley bourke (@Abourke1990) July 7, 2022
Amazing Fun
Happy 10 Years Anniversary Sword Art Online! It's been amazing fun journey with this show and I can't wait to see more, oh also anyone who didn't get to see the movie progressive: Aria of a Starless Night last year in October can now watch it today in English sub! Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/L2XvmPXmPX— Dragon (@Flaredragon31) July 8, 2022
The Fandom Is Ready
Happy 10 Year Anniversary to @sao_anime @SwordArtUSA! Greatest Of All Time!#SwordArtOnline #SAO #SAO10thAnniversary #SwordArtOnline10thAnniversary #SwordArtOnlineProgressive #Kirito #Asuna #GOAT #Sinon #Yuuki #Eugeo #Koharu pic.twitter.com/VUNDyUhOhD— Gaming Baron 🔜 FL Supercon (ENVTuber – Sep 2022) (@realGamingBaron) July 4, 2022
Spawned Some Favorites
Happy Sword Art Online (SAO) 10th Anniversary (July 8, 2022)— Bùi Minh Tuấn (@Speedpeace10) July 8, 2022
I remember watching that anime because I felt good and awesome. Kirito and Asuna are my favorite characters and I know their character developments. I'm very happy for SAO that I will continue seeing more future animes. pic.twitter.com/DMkwWQmhTU
Here's to Another 10!
Happy 10th Anniversary to SAO! my favorite anime of ALL time! i can't fathom to explain to how much this series means to me and how much it taught me.
Happy Anniversary SAO and here's to another 10 years!. #SAO10th #SwordArtOnline #sao_anime #sao #ソードアート・オンライン pic.twitter.com/gp9vp0HVbA— Kayarinko Stan | Kassi-chan (@animegamer_gal) July 6, 2022