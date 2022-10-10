Sword Art Online to Go Live-Action With Stage Play Overseas

Sword Art Online is currently celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the anime's first premiere, and this celebration is leading to the debut of a new live-action stage play making its run overseas! Reki Kawahara's original light novel series has exploded in popularity in the ten years since its anime adaptation first made its premiere. The anime was such a hit that in the decade since, the franchise has branched off with all sorts of anime sequels, spin-offs, movies, and even more projects still in the pipeline. There was even word of a live-action adaptation potentially being in the works too.

While it has been a few years since the live-action Sword Art Online series was announced to be in the works for Netflix, fans have been given an idea of just how it could all look in the real world with the upcoming stage play for the franchise. A new stage play titled Sword Art Online -Dive to Stage- is currently scheduled to be making its way overseas later this Fall, and to give fans an idea of what to expect, a new poster shows off its takes on the main characters, Kirito and Asuna. You can check it out below:

Sword Art Online -Dive to Stage- is scheduled to run at the Tokyo International Forum Hall C from November 8-13, and will be taking on the Aincrad arc seen in the first season of the series. Featuring the main players of Rin Matsubara as Kirito and Minami Tsukui as Asuna, the show will even feature voices from the cast of the anime as they act out some of the arcs biggest scenes. Unfortunately, there's no word of any international way to check out the play just yet.

As for what to expect from the story of the play, Sword Art Online -Dive to Stage- is officially teased as such, "The story will be told with great intensity through a fusion of the stage utilizing the latest technology and the stunning action and performance by the live cast members. This is the birth of a new kind of live entertainment that immerses the audience in the world of SAO."

How do you like this live-action take on Sword Art Online? What would you want to see from a full on live-action adaptation from the series in the future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!