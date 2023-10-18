Tara Strong Addresses Firing Over Controversial Israel-Palestine Posts

Voice actor Tara Strong has broken silence on being fired from Boxtown over their controversial posts regarding the Israel-Palestine crisis.

Earlier this week, reports confirmed voice actor Tara Strong was no longer slated for one of her gigs. The actress, who has starred in high-profile projects by Marvel and Nickelodeon, came under fire for recent posts about the Israel-Palestine conflict. The posts prompted Strong's removal from the indie animated series Boxtown, and now the actress is addressing the situation.

Over on X (Twitter), Strong said they weren't aware of the firing until they were told on social media. "Just found out on Twitter! This is what happens when you help fans get shows made I guess," the actor shared earlier this week.

"Fired for being Jewish. Glad I helped you get your Kickstarter money. Please lose my email address & pray for my family in Israel and in Gaza."

In response to Strong's address, the writer of Boxtown refuted the notion about the actress being fired over their faith. Spencer Rothbell explained. "The other main character is voiced by a Jewish person (Alex Hirsch), the co-writer of the pilot (me) is a Jew too...try again! I had nothing to do with her apparently being recast but this is an absurd claim to make."

As for how the ordeal began involving Strong, the voice actor was accused of liking and sharing posts on social media about the Israel-Palestine conflict. The alleged posts shared by Strong were critical of people participating in pro-Palestine rallies. At this time, these controversial tweets do not appear in Strong's feed online, but fans have shared alleged screenshots of the endorsements.

As for Boxtown, the upcoming indie animated series says it will start recasting efforts for Strong's role "within the coming weeks." The actress was set to voice Bill the Orphan alongside co-stars such as Alex Hirsch, Jill Harris, and more. The show is slated to debut this fall, and for now, it seems Boxtown will not be delayed despite this last-minute recasting decision.

What do you make of this debacle involving Strong? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.