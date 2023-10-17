Boxtown Addresses Decision to Recast Tara Strong

Boxtown and Bandit Mill Animation recently announced they were recasting Tara Strong as the lead character in the new animated project, and they have taken to social media to address the decision. Strong had sparked a controversy recently with activity on X (formerly known as Twitter) that suggested some intense views surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict, and it was announced over the weekend that Boxtown would be replacing Strong as their lead, Bill the Orphan, with plans to hold open auditions for the role in the future. Following Strong's response, Boxtown shared another message addressing the change on X.

The statement from Boxtown and Bandit Mill Animation begins as such, "As some of you may have heard, Tara Strong is no longer involved with Boxtown or Bandit Mill Animation and will no longer be voicing the character of 'Bill the Orphan.' The decision was due to a trend among Tara's recent online activity, including posts that promote controversial messages regarding the peoples of Palestine currently being affected by the ongoing Isreal-Palestine crisis."

Boxtown Addresses Tara Strong Recasting

The statement continues with, We believe that our public platform gives us a duty to be careful when it comes to hateful messages and misinformation online. This extends to our cast and crew. This was not a difficult decision. More information about the casting of Boxtown will come within the coming weeks. Our hearts are with the Palestinian and Israeli children and families being affected by the ongoing conflict. People should be able to live freely without being threatened by constant abuse and terror. We are hoping for the best."

Following the initial announcement, Strong had the following to say about the recasting, "Just found out on twitter! This is what happens when you help fans get shows made I guess," Strong began. "Fired for being Jewish. Glad I helped you get your kickstarter money. Please lose my email address & pray for my family in Israel and in Gaza."

Boxtown is now in the works, and Bandit Mill Animation teased the animated project as such on former Indiegogo page, "Set in a fictional, crime-ridden neon city, Boxtown is an adult animated show following Tim, a so-so detective with a knack for conning both clients and suspects alike, as he teams up with Bill, a squishable and earnest orphan obsessed with true crime. Although they're an unlikely duo, Tim and Bill share one common goal: solving cases—even if for Bill, it's more altruistic than Tim's main motivators, which are (1) to make money, and (2) to stick it to the city's prestigious corporate detective agency."