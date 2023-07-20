Original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Show Is Returning to Nickelodeon

The original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles TV show taught fans life lessons they've yet to forget. From pizza combos to the proper pronunciation of cowabunga, the animated series remains a popular piece of the TMNT IP. Now, a new report about the 1987 series has gone live, and it turns out the cartoon is coming back to Nickelodeon.

Yes, the miraculous has happened! Nickelodeon has regained the TV rights to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The info was made public at San Diego Comic-Con earlier today, and suffice to say fans are ready to rewatch the classic cartoon.

The update confirmed all 193 of the original TMNT cartoon will be released digitally on Nickelodeon-owned and/or managed channels. This means places like Pluto TV and Paramount+ will get access to the show, and it will appear for subscribers at the end of this month.

As for who broke the news, well – that honor went to Kevin Eastman. The man co-created TMNT decades ago, and he was on hand at San Diego Comic-Con to share the breaking news. "We just found out today... Nickelodeon and Paramount have secured the rights to broadcast the original cartoon series," Eastman shared. ""[That was] the beginning. The first time those characters came to life with voices and movement, and Chuck Lorre wrote an amazing theme song for us back in the day before he was Chuck Lorre. It's so fantastic. We're so excited to announce this, so congratulations to all of us. We get to see it again!"

If you are not familiar with the original TMNT cartoon, you should know it was produced by Fred Wolf Films. After a brief test run, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles began its full schedule in October 1988. The show was a huge hit with audiences across the nation and helped turn the heroes of TMNT into icons. After all of these years, this show's legacy lives on as new TMNT films and shows go live. So if you have not watched the 1987 classic, you better binge the show once it pops up on Paramount's streaming services!

HT – Variety