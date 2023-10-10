Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 4K Ultra and Blu-ray Details Revealed

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Paramount Pictures has released the official rundown of the release date and bonus features for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. The acclaimed animated movie reboots the franchise with a new cast and a stylish new look, including groundbreaking animation techniques inspired by films like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem arrives on 4K Ultra HD SteelBook™, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ and DVD on December 12 from Paramount Home Entertainment!

The 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray™ releases include over 40 minutes of bonus content so fans can delve deeper into the making of the movie. Whether it's a look at the teenage dynamics of the team, the movie's star-studded cast, or the visuals that drove the movie, the bonus features give fans a deeper look into the world of Mutant Mayhem. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now.

Bonus content is detailed below:

TEENage Mutant Ninja Turtles: For the first time the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are voiced by actual teenagers! Hear how each Turtle was cast and how having all four boys record together helped create the authentic camaraderie seen on screen.

For the first time the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are voiced by actual teenagers! Hear how each Turtle was cast and how having all four boys record together helped create the authentic camaraderie seen on screen. The Mutant Uprising: Get to know the Turtles' mutant antagonists, led by the wild and original character Superfly, voiced by Ice Cube.

Get to know the Turtles' mutant antagonists, led by the wild and original character Superfly, voiced by Ice Cube. New York, New York: The Visual World of MUTANT MAYHEM: Take a deep dive into the breakthrough visual style of the film's characters and environments and how they evolved over time.

Take a deep dive into the breakthrough visual style of the film's characters and environments and how they evolved over time. Learn to Draw Leo: Try your hand at drawing the Turtle leader with this fun tutorial!

According to the film's official synopsis, "In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."

Teenage Mutans Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem stars Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, and Brady Noon Raphael. The cast also includes Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, John Cena as Rocksteady, Jackie Chan as Splinter, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil, Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Post Malone as Ray Fillet, Seth Rogen as Bebop, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom.

You can watch the film now on Paramount+ or buy it on Digital.