One Piece Chapter 1200 just confirmed what Luffy’s new transformation will be, and it has been hinted at for more than four years. The series surprised the entire fandom in Chapter 1044, released on March 28, 2022, by recontextualizing the details of Luffy’s Devil Fruit. Until then, everyone believed it was a Paramecia-type Devil Fruit, but the chapter revealed that it was actually a Zoan-type Devil Fruit modeled after Nika. At the time, Luffy gained his Gear 5 transformation thanks to his Devil Fruit awakening, granting him an entirely new set of abilities.

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Luffy stated that this was his peak, leading many fans to believe that this was a revolutionary transformation he would use for the rest of the series to defeat his villains. What further reinforced this belief was how Gear 5’s abilities, particularly its use of manifestation, made it seem as though the transformation was capable of anything. However, the revelation that Luffy’s Devil Fruit was a Zoan-type also confirmed another property of the fruit, one that had been established as early as the Drum Kingdom arc through Dalton. The series had revealed that Zoan fruits also possess a human-beast form, and ever since the Wano arc, it has been specifically using this detail. As a result, Luffy gaining this transformation was already evident, and the latest chapter is setting it up perfectly.

One Piece Chapter 1200 Has Likely Set the Stage for Luffy’s Next Transformation

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For Luffy’s next transformation, the series is setting things up through the beastly personality of his Zoan Devil Fruit taking over its user, as seen in One Piece Chapter 1200. With this development, the series has aligned Luffy with one of the most classic Shonen protagonist tropes. While it might seem like this is coming out of nowhere, the series did hint at this during the Impel Down arc and later in the Egghead arc, with Vegapunk Shaka confirming that a Zoan Devil Fruit’s beastly nature can overwhelm its user and take over. With Luffy having nearly died, Nika, the beastly form of his Devil Fruit, took over, resulting in a new appearance. However, Luffy has always possessed a strong will, meaning that completely overtaking him would never be easy.

Luffy has already started resisting it as well, showcasing that his will remains strong and that he can overcome it. This is the classic Shonen moment where the conflict between the hero and his inner devil unfolds before the two eventually reach an understanding, culminating in a transformation that represents their mutual acceptance. With a human-beast transformation always being a defining aspect of Zoan-type Devil Fruits, Luffy was bound to get one. However, if it appeared out of nowhere like those of Rob Lucci, Loki, or Kaido, it wouldn’t have been nearly as epic. This is why the series is laying the groundwork now for this eventual transformation.

Perhaps this will be the transformation that represents the final height of Luffy’s power, helping him lead the army against the World Government, as suggested by the mural depicting the final world. It makes sense for One Piece to still have one more transformation in store for Luffy, as it follows the pattern of a hero unveiling a final form against the villain in the ultimate battle. For One Piece‘s main hero, this would be a human-beast transformation that Luffy gains after either achieving complete control over Nika or forming a companionship with it, resulting in something profound that fans might never have imagined for Luffy.

What do you think about Luffy getting a human-beast transformation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.