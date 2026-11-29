The anime industry keeps evolving every decade, with each era having its own set of styles, popular classics, and experimental pieces. While the 1980s wasn’t the most popular decade in anime history, it was a transformative era for the industry. Studios slowly began to invest more into high-budget anime and take them to global platforms instead of having a limited audience across Japan through kids’ shows being broadcast on television. The high budgets also enabled dense cel layering, rich color palettes, and fluid motion that significantly improved the animation quality. It was also around that time that the medium began to gain recognition outside of Japan, marking the beginning of its massive popularity in the West.

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While the 2010s and 2020s have been oversaturated with around a hundred anime shows and movies released each year, the number was considerably lower in the 1980s. Not to mention that only a handful of them managed to stand the test of time. However, those shows and movies that are still loved by fans across the world each contributed to taking Japanese animation to a global stage. If you haven’t already watched these timeless 1980s anime classics, then now is the perfect time to do so.

5) Astro Boy

Image Courtesy of Tezkua Productions

Astro Boy is the most popular work of the renowned Japanese manga artist, animator, and producer Osamu Tezuka, who is known as the “God of Manga” and the “Father of Anime.” This series was a trailblazer in countless ways, shaping both anime and manga into what they are today. It was the first popular serialized 30-minute TV anime show in Japan and helped shape modern anime style. Astro Boy also introduced the episodic anime format that became the norm later on. While the anime initially aired in the 1960s in black and white format, Tezuka Productions released a colored TV anime in 1980, which became even more popular than the original version.

The story takes place in a futuristic world set in 2003 where machines have advanced so much that robots are found everywhere. Astro Boy is a crime-fighting robot named Atom who was created in the image of his inventor’s deceased son. The series follows his journey as he faces countless obstacles while keeping Japan safe, all the while learning about the harsh realities of the human world.

4) Fist of the North Star

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

As an iconic Weekly Shonen Jump series, Fist of the North Star never became irrelevant even decades after the manga began serialization. The anime released its reboot this year, but it couldn’t hold up to the original 1980s series at all. The older animation aesthetics are mostly appreciated by avid anime fans who are still mesmerized by the visually striking world created during the 1980s era that just can’t be replicated today. The story follows the epic journey of a brave warrior, Kenshiro, who wanders through the post-apocalyptic land to rescue his fiancée, Yuria, who has been kidnapped by his rival, Shin.

Even after being betrayed by someone he trusted and left for dead, he continues to help others with his powerful fighting style, Hokuto Shinken. Unfortunately, he finds himself in even more trouble as more and more powerful enemies begin to appear. The story continues his journey as Kenshiro faces new challenges as he gradually becomes the savior of the broken world.

3) My Neighbor Totoro

Image Courtesy of Studio Ghibli

There’s no denying that the 1980s were an unforgettable decade for Studio Ghibli. The studio was only established in 1985, so it hadn’t become globally popular and continued to struggle financially. However, Ghibli still managed to release classics such as Castle in the Sky, Whisper of the Heart, and My Neighbor Totoro. Among these movies, My Neighbor Totoro stood out the most, and Totoro even became sort of like a mascot for the studio since it’s even included in Ghibli’s logo. Directed by the legendary Hayao Miyazaki, the story follows the heartwarming story of two sisters who move to the countryside with their father and encounter friendly forest spirits.

While it wasn’t initially a box office blockbuster, it eventually gained recognition and remains one of the most beloved films of all time. The film is still considered a timeless classic thanks to the studio’s trademark of hand-drawn animation with incredible attention to detail, including lush scenery and expressive characters.

2) Akira

Image Courtesy of Tokyo Movie Shinsha

First premiered in 1988, the sci-fi anime film Akira etched its name in history as one of the greatest anime classics of all time. The film’s legacy can’t be matched even now, as hardly any anime fan hasn’t watched or at least heard about it. Akira is a pioneer of cyberpunk storytelling that’s impossible to recreate with modern animation. The movie used around 160,000 hand-drawn animation cels and was animated at a fluid 24 frames per second, doubling the industry standard for traditional animation at the time. Aside from the stellar animation, the world-building and the themes of the story are appreciated even more now among fans.

The film also plays a huge role in introducing and popularizing anime in Western mainstream culture, thanks to the iconic imagery of the famous Akira slide, which no other anime could compete with. The most intriguing part is that the manga creator himself directed the film, which doesn’t usually happen in the industry. Since the 1988 movie never fully adapted the entire story from the manga, a new anime was announced in 2019, which has yet to share a release window.

1) Dragon Ball Z

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball is one of the most influential anime and manga franchises of all time, especially in the world of Shonen, as it continues to inspire several mangaka to this day. This legendary series popularized several Shonen tropes, such as transformations, power levels, and many more things that are still famously used in many stories even now. While the original Dragon Ball anime set the foundation of the story, the sequel anime Dragon Ball Z played a crucial role in popularizing the franchise in the West. It was released during the late 1980s in Japan before eventually making its way to U.S. TV networks.

A majority of the 1990s kids grew up with the series, which is the biggest reason behind the series’ undying legacy. The story in Dragon Ball Z takes place four years after the events of the original anime, where Goku is married to Chi-Chi and has a son named Gohan. However, his peaceful life is jeopardized when aliens from outer space threaten Earth and unveil the shocking truth behind Goku’s origin.

Do you agree with our picks – or have an anime in mind that you want to add here? Share your recommendations in the comments below.



