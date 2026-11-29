A pair of Saiyans await their canon release to the Dragon Ball universe, as twins Shallot and Giblet were introduced in the mobile game Dragon Ball Legends as overseen by Akira Toriyama. Coming from the first Saiyan planet in Universe 7, Sadala, which shares the name of Universe 6’s Saiyan home. But in Universe 7, it was at the center of a civil war that led to the destruction of the planet as the Saiyans moved to Planet Vegeta after.

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Shallot and Giblet appear to closely match Goku as pure-hearted warriors. Unlike most Saiyans, they don’t carry that ruthless violent edge. They carry the notable traits of fellow Shonen heroes and could even make a nice standalone series. However, they differ from some Shonen examples as they came up in the old Saiyan world. Different from Goku, they didn’t get the privilege of being raised by a morally good individual like his adopted grandfather, Gohan. They were likely in the minority, fighting against the evil Saiyans and makes for a good dynamic to explore.

A Further Look At the Saiyans’ Past

Shallot and Giblet provide an opportunity to look back at Saiyan history through a moral lens. It’s a prequel story that could add more context to older Saiyans like Bardock, King Vegeta, Paragus, and more. The brothers are from even further back than that aforementioned timeline, so it could also show where the Saiyan race took a turn toward near extinction instead of excellence.

The twins were moved out of their timeline and into a more present day adjacent one for Dragon Ball Legends‘ Tournament of Time. Much like the fighters in Super Dragon Ball Heroes, they are products of the new multiverse and added to an ever-growing roster. Most of the Saiyans introduced in Dragon Ball are in direct conflict with Goku. Nappa, Raditz, Vegeta’s Saiyan arc incarnation, the original version of Broly and more wanted to demolish the “good Saiyan,” but Shallot and Giblet arrive with a much less menacing tone, despite some insane power levels.

Elder Saiyans Now Reaching High Power Levels

Image Courtesy of Shueisha / Toei

Dragon Ball has always made it seem like achieving Super Saiyan was the stuff of legend. It hadn’t yet occurred in the current timeline or any recent one, so when Goku did it initially, the transformation was a big deal. But Shallot and Giblet somewhat prove this line of thinking was wrong. They managed to reach Super Saiyan Blue and Super Saiyan God respectively in the non-canon material, similar to how Xeno Bardock and Raditz made the legendary jump in Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Even though both products are not in the canon, it’s clear that the creative team isn’t afraid to at least toy around with the idea of retconning more Super Saiyans into the fold.

The lack of Super Saiyans, as noted by the Frieza Force’s group not having accomplished the feat, just makes it that much more impressive. Shallot and Giblet deserve to get the honor of ancient Super Saiyans. It’s in line with the story of Dragon Ball. Most of the time, only the morally good characters get to reach the upper echelon of their abilities. Obviously Goku is the biggest example, but Vegeta and Piccolo didn’t see their powers go off the charts until they flipped from evil to good.

But getting to see more of Shallot and Giblet in a Dragon Ball anime could dive into it further. Do you think the series should bring the Saiyan twins into the manga or anime? Let us know in the comments.