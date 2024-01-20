Anticipated Anime Movie Canceled

Delays in the anime world are nothing new, as many series and feature-length films may encounter "bumps in the road" when it comes to behind-the-scenes production for various works. In the case of Ten Count, a popular romance manga in Japan, it appears as though the story of Tadaomi Shirotani and Riku Korose won't be getting an anime adaptation any time soon. In a shocking announcement, following several delays, the anime film has been canceled.

Ten Count first arrived as a manga series in 2013 from creator Rihito Takarai, and ending its run in 2017. The franchise became popular enough to warrant two video games on internet browsers and smartphones, with the original manga series even becoming a top ranking series for its genre in Japan. This cancellation follows a number of delays and changes that befell the franchise's first anime adaptation, as it was initially planned to be a television series in 2020. Following this announcement, the franchise confirmed in 2022 that the anime story would arrive as a film in 2023, but unfortunately has been canceled completely.

Ten Count Canceled

The studios behind the upcoming project, East Fish Studio and SynergySP, released a statement regarding the Ten Count's cancelation that reads, "Due to production reasons, we have had to cancel production of the theatrical anime film 'Ten Count,' which was scheduled to release in 2023. We sincerely apologize to the fans who have been looking forward to the release for a long time, as well as to those involved in the production of the film." The studios will shudder both the official website and social media accounts on March 31st of this spring.

If you wanted to learn more about this new canceled film, the original manga was published by Viz Media. Here's how the publisher describes the story of Ten Count, "Corporate secretary Shirotani suffers from obsessive-compulsive disorder. One day he meets Kurose, a therapist who offers to take him through a ten-step program to cure him of his compulsion. As the two go through each of the ten steps, Shirotani's attraction to his counselor grows."

Do you think that Ten Count might one day get its opportunity to hit the anime scene? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.