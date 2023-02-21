Netflix Axes Gorillaz Movie Amid Animation Cancellations

It looks like Netflix has axed another animated project behind the scenes. Following the cancellations of Inside Job and Dead End: Paranormal Park, the streaming service has come under fire for its take on animated titles. Now, a new report has gone live regarding the awaited Gorillaz movie, and it appears the project is dead in the water.

The update comes straight from Gorillaz creators Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett. The former did an interview recently with HUMO, a publication in Belgium about their upcoming album Cracker Island. It was there Alban brought up the Netflix project, and it seems the Gorillaz film has been put on permanent hold.

"The new record came about because Jamie and I were often in Los Angeles. We were working on a Gorillaz feature film, which will never happen," the frontman shared.

"That is to say, and without naming names because the whole matter has not yet been settled: the streaming platform for which we were making the film has withdrawn. They started to panic because they were making too much content and decided to cut back on their movie offerings. And, as has been classic Hollywood practice for decades, the guy we were working with has moved on to another company."

So, there you have it. It seems Gorillaz's plans to bring forward its own feature film have stalled. That's not to say a different service or platform could take up the animated gig down the line. There are plenty of networks out there still investing in animation, but it seems places like Netflix and even Warner Bros. Discovery are treating the medium more conservatively than ever.

What do you think of this latest Netflix animation update? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – Stereogum