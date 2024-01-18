Monogatari: Off & Monster Season Anime Announced

Monogatari has kept fans waiting on edge for its next release, and now we know the IP is far from over. This week, rumors began circulating that a new Monogatari anime was in the works courtesy of Aniplex. Now, all those rumors have been proven right as Monogatari: Off & Monster Season has been announced.

The update comes from Aniplex itself as the company began teasing its new project this week. A few days ago, the company released two mysterious teasers with the letters "O" and "M" featured. It did not take long for Monogatari fans to investigate the promos, and now Aniplex has confirmed the anime series has a comeback date set.

So far, we know little about this new anime and whether it will be a show or film. What we do know if that Monogatari: Off & Monster Season will be released in 2024. It will be overseen by chief director Akiyuki Shinbo through Studio SHAFT. Other artists like Midori Yoshizawa and Akio Watanabe have already signed on to the anime. So clearly, the show has some big talent backing it.

If you are not familiar with these two Monogatari arcs, they are on of several under the franchise. In the light novels, Monster Season focuses on Araragi as they take on college as a young adult. As for Off Season, the arc is episodic as it checks on various characters from the Monogatari series.

For those unfamiliar with Monogatari as a whole, you can test out the series easily enough. Its hit anime series are streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll these days. No word has been given on where this new Monogatari anime will screen, but details about the anime's release cannot be too far off.

What do you think about this Monogatari update? Will you be tuning? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!