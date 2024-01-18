A Viral New Dating App Is Giving Romantics an Anime AI Girlfriend

Love is hard, and it can feel like finding a partner in life is impossible. As dating has moved online thanks to tech, hundreds of app have gone live globally promising to help romantics out. Now, a well-known brand in Japan is trying to streamline love for newbies, and Tapple is doing so with the help of an anime girl.

Koi Suru AI is the solution created by Tapple, and it brings dating to a new level. The company, which operates one of the most popular dating apps in Japan, created Koi Suru AI to address a big problem it has surveyed. Romance isn't interesting young adults in Japan like it used to, so this dating sim is meant to coach adults on love before having a go at it in real life.

(Photo: Tapple)

And how does Koi Suru AI do this? Well, the app is very similar to most any dating simulator you might play. The dating app features an AI-powered woman named Ai, and she is meant to mimic a real world relationship. From your interests to your schedule, Ai keeps it all in mind, and artificial intelligence is used to personalize her affection to each user.

You might be wondering why this app was created by Tapple as fictional love like this isn't its usual audience. However, after digging through user data, Tapple has discovered young adults have become "less interested" in romance and marriage as of whole. Koi Suru AI was created to "increase the total amount of romance" in Japan by coaching users on what love can be. So if a relationship is the main course, you can consider Koi Suru AI as a quick appetizer powered by all things AI.

HT – Sora News 24