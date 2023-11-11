Terminator: The Anime Teaser Released: Watch

Are you ready to revisit the Terminator universe? If so, then Netflix has just the thing for you today! A few years ago, it was announced that Terminator was prepping its very own anime. Now, we've been given our first look at the project, and it brings out the best of Production I.G.

As you can see below, the Terminator anime is making progress, and that is music to our ears. After all, it has been some time since we first learned about the project. Back in February 2021, the world learned a Terminator anime was in the works with writer Mattson Tomlin at the helm. And now? Well, we have been given a taste of what's to come.

As mentioned, Production I.G. is overseeing this anime in tandem with Skydance Media. We know so far that this show will have eight episodes, and it plans to jump timelines. Some of the anime will be set in the past while other parts will occur during a war in the far-off future.

This big Terminator update is the latest nudge we've been given on the anime. Back in January 2022, Tomlin did tease the show's progress over on X (Twitter). " "The animation process is starting... I couldn't be more excited about my collaborators. The scripts are done and in great shape... An eight episode first season... Set in a past... But that isn't to say a Future War doesn't figure in prominently," he teased.

If you want to know more about the Terminator anime, you are certainly in luck! Netflix has released its official synopsis for the project, so you can read the description below:

"2022: A future war has raged for decades between the few human survivors and an endless army of machines. 1997: The AI known as Skynet gained self-awareness and began its war against humanity.

Caught between the future and this past is a soldier sent back in time to change the fate of humanity. She arrives in 1997 to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee who works to launch a new AI system designed to compete with Skynet's impending attack on humanity. As Malcolm navigates the moral complexities of his creation, he is hunted by an unrelenting assassin from the future which forever alters the fate of his three children."

