Jujutsu Kaisen Captures K-Pop Idols With Viral New Trend

Jujutsu Kaisen is back, and the anime is thriving with season two. A few months ago, the hit series made a comeback in the summer, and it is now working its way through the Shibuya arc. For weeks now, Jujutsu Kaisen has been fire, and its recent focus on Sukuna has put the King of Curses on blast. And now, it seems two K-pop idols are going viral for their tribute to Sukuna.

The piece comes from Instagram as two popular K-pop idols posted twin photos with one another. Sana of Twice did a brief photoshoot with Miyeon from GI-dle as you can see below. The two friends put up their selfies on social media, and they feature a popular Jujutsu Kaisen filter that turns them into Sukuna.

Twice's SANA & (G)I-dle's MIYEON instagram posts with Sukuna & Toge filters pic.twitter.com/bhHhAGHpbE — JJK (Mya) (@JJK_Mya) November 8, 2023

As you can see in the lefthand photo, the two idols are rocking Sukuna's facial tattoos thanks to this filter. The second photo posted also gives the singers an anime makeover, but it has nothing to do with Sukuna. The second filter gives the idols the same marks Toge Inumaki wears, and they fit the artists well.

Given the popularity of Jujutsu Kaisen, it is hardly surprising to see these idols connecting with Sukuna. In the past week, reports also surfaced that Jungkook of BTS is a big fan of Jujutsu Kaisen. When asked by fans on a livestream about his favorite anime, Jungkook said Jujutsu Kaisen is his favorite, and he stans Gojo Satoru. So if Jungkook needs a Halloween costume next year, well – we are sure the Jujutsu Kaisen fans would love to see him step out as the world's strongest sorcerer.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, no sweat! The anime can be found streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more information on the hit series, you can read the official synopsis of Jujutsu Kaisen below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about the K-pop industry's love of Jujutsu Kaisen? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!