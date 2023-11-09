My Daemon Trailer Released: Watch

Are you ready for another Netflix original? If so, then the streamer has a special anime coming your way. Not long ago, Netflix announced its work on the anime My Daemon from writer Hidetaka Adachi, and now we have been gifted a trailer for the new series.

As you can see above, the new trailer showcases a wild world set in the near future. Following a nuclear explosion, Earth overlapped with the bowels of Hell for a brief time, and the crossover has wreaked havoc across the globe. As you can imagine, the hellish introduction turned the world around, and it impacts one elementary student named Kento as he finds a daemon in the city.

Embark on a heartfelt adventure with MY DAEMON! 🌟 Created by Hirotaka Adachi (Otsuichi), it's a tale of a boy and his unique companion, Anna. Igloo Studio's animation magic brings this touching story to life. Coming to Netflix on November 23rd. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/6XET3JD2Uj — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 9, 2023

The trailer for My Daemon follows Kento as he takes in this new creature. His daemon, who he calls Anna, is raised up in the human world. As the show continue, Kento and Anna decide to team up to save the boy's mother. But with unknown threats awaiting them, well – their travels are easier said than done.

Produced by Studio Igloo in Thailand, My Daemon promises to be another heartfelt anime for Netflix to put in its cap. Director Nat Yoswatananont will be overseeing the show from start to finish. So for those wanting to know more about My Daemon, you can read its official synopsis below:

"In the near future, a nuclear blast causes Earth to momentarily overlap with hell and pollute the air with sandstorms from hell. Kento, an elementary schooler who lives in downtown Tokyo, finds a red grain of sand in the forest and raises it as a "daemon," which he names Anna. The two of them live happily together until people begin to hate and try to kill Anna. Kento wants to protect the daemon, but when his watchful mother has an unfortunate accident, Kento and Anna set out on an adventure to save her."

What do you think about this first look at My Daemon? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!