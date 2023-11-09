A John Wick Anime Is In Development

Oh, it's on. John Wick has become one of the biggest thriller IPs in Hollywood, and fans are already begging for more Keanu Reeves. Over the years, filmmaker Chad Stahleski has honed the edge of John Wick with Reeves at hand. Now, the director says the IP has plans to continue, and it will be doing so with an anime.

During an appearance on The Discourse podcast, Stahelski opened up about the special anime. It turns out the John Wick anime is being developed with talent from Japan, and if we are lucky, a full TV show will come from this pitch.

"We're really looking forward to that. We're really excited about it because we're doing... a Japanese anime because I love Japanese anime so much. So to create all the cool stories that anime can achieve better than we can, and the TV show to expand our world. We'll still get our fix, you know what I mean? And we'll still have all the fun," the filmmaker shared.

"I think for TV especially, world-building and action – those two have stayed pretty separate. But if you to try and combine them and give fans [both]? Look, I love the slow-burn too, but after six episodes, I would like something to happen in my TV shows, you know? So to try and bring that to TV what we do with features would be really exciting."

Of course, this TV project is not the first John Wick has done. It wasn't long ago The Continental went live to mixed reviews. When asked about the project, Stahelski admitted he had little to do with the TV series outside of some consulting. Right now, it seems the creative is far more involved with developing the John Wick anime, and that can only mean good things for the project. Now, the executives just need to nail down the perfect studio overseas to handle the legend that is John Wick!

What do you think about this latest update on John Wick? Do you think the franchise is ready for an anime? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!