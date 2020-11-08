That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Releases New Season 2 Trailer

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime's second season will be coming our way next year, and has released a new trailer for the second season to celebrate its impending debut. Originally scheduled to premiere this Fall before being shifted to 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the second season of the series will be split into two different cours. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime will officially be making its second season return in January (with the second half coming Summer 2021) , and the newest trailer shows our best look at the next conflict yet.

Like the first season of the series that saw Rimuru Tempest grow from a humble slime into the head of a major town of differing species, the second season will continue this expansion as Rimuru discovers the kinds of troubles and attention a growing nation such as theirs will be coming across as they try and continue to flourish. Check it out in the video above!

When the second season of the series debuts, Crunchyroll will be streaming That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime alongside its release in Japan next January for fans in other territories such as the United States, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East. Funimation has also previously confirmed a SimulDub release for the second season will be offered at a later date as well.

The second season of the series will be premiering on January 12 in Japan, and will be wrapping up sometime in March before returning for the second half of the season in July as part of the Summer 2021 wave of anime releases. This trailer for the season shows off the majority of the conflict coming in this first half of the season, but there's a good chance there will be plenty of spillover for the second half.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime was one of the best received new debuts of 2018, and the second is sure to be just as much of a it as it brings all sorts of new allies, enemies, and nations to the world.