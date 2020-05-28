That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Delays Season 2 Due to COVID-19

It looks like season two of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime will be delayed. The news came earlier today after fans spent some weeks speculating whether it would happen. The team behind the beloved series confirmed season two will be delayed due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, and it turns out the show will be delayed quite a bit.

According to reports, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime will begin airing season two in January 2021 rather than October 2020 as planned. This means the show is being moved back about three months. This premiere will bring about the first cour's debut while the second is slated released in July 2021 as opposed to April 2021.

This is not the only delay to impact the Slime franchise. The series is also on books to debut a spin-off series called The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. The show was expected to debut in January 2021 but has since been delayed to April 2021.

(Photo: Kadokawa)

If you want to know more about the series, you can find the first season of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime on Crunchyroll. The streaming platform will also host season two upon its debut next year, so fans will want to make sure they rewatch the first season before this new one drops. You can also read the official synopsis of The Slime Diaries from the publisher Vertical below:

"Even in another world, lives aren't always on the line. There's plenty of work to be done, from feeding the community and forging the items the community needs; as well as plenty of play …and hijinks throughout! Join Rimuru and friends as they kick back and enjoy their daily lives."

HT - Anime News Network

