That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Drops New Season 2 Poster

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is coming back for a second season next year, and the series has dropped a new poster for the upcoming episodes. The second season of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime was initially scheduled to release this year as part of the Fall 2020 anime season, but was unfortunately delayed until 2021 due to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With the new release date for the second season now fast approaching, the series is showing off more of these new episodes than ever.

Now officially scheduled for a release on January 12th next year in Japan, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime shared a new key visual for the second season teasing many of the familiar and new faces Rimuru Tempest and the rest of his region will come across in the new season. Crunchyroll shared a full look at the visual, and you can check it out below:

New key art for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 airing JANUARY 12th, 2021! 💧 READ: https://t.co/yCyj1xxxuR pic.twitter.com/AiyHuGDGw8 — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) October 20, 2020

Crunchyroll previously confirmed that they will be streaming That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime's second season alongside its release in Japan for fans in the United States, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East. Funimation also previously confirmed they will be providing a SimulDub release for the season sometime after that initial premiere at a later unconfirmed date.

When the series returns for its second season later this year it will be split up into two separate cours. When the first wraps in March, the series will be taking a break during the Spring 2021 anime months before returning for the second half of the second season in July for the Summer 2021 anime wave.

But what do you think about this new look at the second season so far? Are you excited to see the second season of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime? What did you think of the first season of the series from two years ago? What are you hoping to see from Rimuru and the other returning characters when the new episodes premiere next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!