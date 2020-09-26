That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Confirms Season 2 Release Date

✖

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime originally planned to have its second season debut this October before being delayed as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and now the series has confirmed a new release date for Season 2. When it was initially announced that the second season was delayed, it was then put on track toward a release in January 2021 instead. Now that the Fall season is here and getting ready to premiere a new wave of anime, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime confirmed with fans that's coming right after.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 is now confirmed to debut January 5th next year in Japan. Crunchyroll also reaffirmed with fans that they will be streaming the series alongside its original release for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Middle East.

Funimation has announced that they will be offering the English dub release for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime's second season next year as well, but has not confirmed a release date for the Simuldub for the new episodes as of this writing. The first season initially debuted in 2018, but the series has seen quite a few releases in the time since.

(Photo: Eight Bit)

Not only has the franchise kept the anime spark alive with new OVA specials sporadically released in the years since its first season's debut, but it's been such a hit that it's sparking spin-off anime projects as well with their own OVA specials.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is now one of the many anime rescheduled for a release during the Winter 2021 season alongside other major releases such as The Promised Neverland's second season. While the Fall 2020 release schedule is already jam packed with a ton of major hits, announces like this confirm that Winter will be able to keep up the momentum.

