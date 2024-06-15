The Amazing World of Gumball Movie Is Not Cancelled, Says Creator

The Amazing World of Gumball movie has not been cancelled yet as revealed in a new update from the creator behind it all! It was announced a few years back that Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe would be working on both a new feature film project and new season of the TV series for WarnerMedia. But a lot has happened since that initial announcement, and it was reported a couple of years later that Warner Bros. Discovery would not be moving forward with the new movie project but were still planning on developing a Season 7 of the TV series. But it seems not all hope is lost for the movie.

The Amazing World of Gumball movie was previously announced to be one of the in development projects cancelled for an intended release with Max, but franchise creator Ben Bocquelet offered a hopeful update on the project during Annecy International Animation Film Festival this year and revealed that the new movie is indeed still in the works. Noting that it has "changed," development on the film still continues but could end up being made differently than originally announced.

(Photo: Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe)

The Amazing World of Gumball Movie Not Canceled?

During a special panel at Annecy 2024 for The Amazing World of Gumball's now in development Season 7, series creator Ben Bocquelet was asked by @MidouMir on X about the movie. It was here the director explained that the movie has not been cancelled, but with "everything that happened, the movie changed and could be made but differently." The movie was originally announced as a bridge between the original series and the new one, but with development on everything shifted around in the last few years, the film changing makes quite a bit of sense.

The first synopsis for The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie! teased it as such, but is likely different now after all these years of development, "Staying true to its self-referential and meta comedic roots that endeared The Amazing World of Gumball to fans around the world, the movie begins when Gumball's biggest fan finds the show's missing episode and accidentally opens a portal connecting his world to Gumball's cartoon world. Upon meeting his heroes, our super fan decides to team up with Gumball, Darwin, Anais, Richard and Nicole to save them from a nefarious force overtaking Elmore, while inadvertently unleashing a threat of their very own."

If you wanted to check out the original animated series for yourself, you can find all six seasons of The Amazing World of Gumball now streaming with Max and Hulu. The series is teased as such, "Gumball's world is pretty run-of-the-mill. He's chased around school by a T-Rex. He has a friend named Anton who's a piece of toast. He's got a crush on Penny, a peanut with antlers. His dad is a 6'4" bunny. His mom works at a Rainbow Factory. And his brother is a goldfish named Darwin. Yup, everything looks perfectly normal here."