The Amazing World of Gumball Reboot to Share First Look Very Soon

The Amazing World of Gumball is coming back for a new series, and it will be sharing the first look inside its production later this Summer! The Amazing World of Gumball is likely the standout animated series for Cartoon Network of the 2010s as it ran for six seasons and 240 episodes before it came to an end back in 2019. It was then announced that the franchise would be returning for a new series, but there have been many questions from fans of the original as to whether or not this would be a full reboot or a potential Season 7 of the series as many fans had wished.

While plans for the also previously announced The Amazing World of Gumball movie have since unfortunately fallen through in the last few years, work on the new Gumball series has been continuing without a hitch. Now it's been reported by Variety that the first look at the new The Amazing World of Gumball will be revealed as part of Warner Bros. Discover and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe's slate of panels for the upcoming Annecy International Animation Film Festival taking place over June 9-15 in Annecy, France.

(Photo: Cartoon Network)

What Is the New Amazing World of Gumball Series?

While it's still unclear as of this publication what to expect from the new series, Variety teases the upcoming The Amazing World of Gumball as a reboot touting the first look as such, "One of Cartoon Network Studios' most popular series of the 2010s, 'The Amazing World of Gumball,' is being rebooted by Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe. Executive producers Ben Bocquelet and Matthew Layzell, series producer Emma Fernando, composer Xav Clarke, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe senior vp of series Sarah Fell will team up to provide an inside look at the production of the show's long-awaited return."

Unfortunately it's not clear if this first look will be revealed later this June, but there's still plenty of time to go back and watch the original cartoon. If you wanted to check out the original animated series for yourself, you can find all six seasons of The Amazing World of Gumball now streaming with Max and Hulu. As for what to expect, the animated series is teased as such:

"Gumball's world is pretty run-of-the-mill. He's chased around school by a T-Rex. He has a friend named Anton who's a piece of toast. He's got a crush on Penny, a peanut with antlers. His dad is a 6'4" bunny. His mom works at a Rainbow Factory. And his brother is a goldfish named Darwin. Yup, everything looks perfectly normal here."

