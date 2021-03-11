The Ancient Magus' Bride Orders New Anime Series

✖

The Ancient Magus' Bride might have had a three-episode original video animation brought to life by the creators at Wit Studio, responsible for the first three seasons of Attack On Titan and the first season of Vinland Saga, but word about the series' return was few and far between until now. It seems as if a new three-episode anime will be released in the future that will give fans a new take on the franchise that originally was released in 2013 and continues with its manga series to this date under the Weekly Shonen Jump banner.

The Official Twitter Account for The Ancient Magus' Bride shared the big news that three new episodes were being developed as the "first part" of the series' resurgence, which might mean that more is on the way from the franchise created by Kore Yamazaki:

The official description of The Ancient Magus' Bride, for those who might not be familiar with this romantic story featuring a horrific-looking sorcerer and a young girl seeking to explore the world, reads as such:

"Hatori Chise has lived a life full of neglect and abuse, devoid of anything resembling love. Far from the warmth of family, she has had her share of troubles and pitfalls. Just when all hope seems lost, a fateful encounter awaits her. When a man with the head of a beast, wielding strange powers, obtains her through a slave auction, Chise's life will never be the same again. The man is a "magus," a sorcerer of great power, who decides to free Chise from the bonds of captivity. The magus then makes a bold statement: Chise will become his apprentice--and his bride!"

Though Wit Studio won't be returning to the project, Studio Kafka is looking to pick up the reins to the series with this being its first project. Kafka is an offshoot of Twin Engine, a studio that had a hand in series such as Dororo, Golden Kamuy, and Burn The Witch to name a few.

