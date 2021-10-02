The Ancient Magus’ Bride OVA Posts New Poster

The Ancient Magus’ Bride is a cult favorite within the medium of anime, taking the concept of Beauty and The Beast and turning it on its head. While the previous season ended in 2018, which was created by the same studio that gave anime fans the first three seasons of Attack on Titan in Studio Wit, a brand new original video animation is underway and has released a brand new poster to give fans a better look at the series with the title, “The Ancient Magus’ Bride: The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Blue Storm,”

Chise Hatori is definitely not your average young woman in Japan, deciding to find a family of her own by selling herself in an auction, though her dream turns into a nightmare when she is purchased by a sorcerer who takes her in and starts a brand new adventure for the confused high schooler. The latest anime series will be made by Studio Kafka and is being released as a package deal with volumes of the manga which is still running to this day, being created in 2013 by mangaka Kore Yamazaki.

The Official Twitter Account for The Ancient Magus’ Bride unveiled the new poster for the original video animation, offering a brand new story on the beloved anime franchise:

If you’re unfamiliar with the anime franchise of The Ancient Magus’ Bride, the official description of the series reads as such:

“Hatori Chise has lived a life full of neglect and abuse, devoid of anything resembling love. Far from the warmth of family, she has had her share of troubles and pitfalls. Just when all hope seems lost, a fateful encounter awaits her. When a man with the head of a beast, wielding strange powers, obtains her through a slave auction, Chise’s life will never be the same again. The man is a “magus,” a sorcerer of great power, who decides to free Chise from the bonds of captivity. The magus then makes a bold statement: Chise will become his apprentice–and his bride!”

