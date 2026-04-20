The Apothecary Diaries Returns With an Exciting New Release Ahead of Season 3

2026 is going to be an exciting year for The Apothecary Diaries fans as the series is all set to return with its Season 3. The season will be released in two cours and the second one is scheduled for Spring 2027. The first cour will adapt the fifth volume of the novel where Jinshi and Maomao will encounter new challenges. Additionally, the anime will also release an original feature film written by Natsu Hyuuga, the novel’s author. The film is set to hit the Japanese theaters in December this year and awaits an international release date. While fans wait for the anime’s return, the series will launch its first official recipe book on May 13th, 2026. The book will only be available in Japan for now and might get a global release a few months later.

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Oricon reveals the adorable visual of Jinshi and Maomao, illustrated by Touko Shino, the illustrator of the light novel. It recreates the recipes in the story and allows readers to try making them themselves. The book has been created under the supervision of Hyuuga, as it contains 23 recipes that have been depicted in the story, including the love potion Maomao created using chocolate. Additionally, it also includes six short stories written by Hyuuga, each including a new recipe.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 3 Will Bring Jinshi and Maomao Even Closer

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The second season took a huge step forward in the relationship between Maomao and Jinshi, especially after she learned about Jinshi’s true identity. Knowing that Maomao has been kidnapped by the Shi Clan during the time they were planning a rebellion, Jinshi comes forward in front of everyone and reveals he is the Moon Prince, Ka Zuigetsu. He was pretending to be an eunuch and assumed the name of Jinshi in order to stay away from palace politics, but the second season changes everything.

Following his incredible victory against the Shi Clan, Jinshi has taken over his duties as a member of the royal family. On the other hand, Maomao left the palace since Concubine Gyokuyou’s child was born, and there was no other reason for the apothecary to stay. The Rear Palace officially hires her adoptive father as the physician there while Maomao begins working at the Verdigris House as an apothecary.

Although the two have been separated for now, Jinshi often makes time to meet her despite his busy schedule. The story will continue their endeavors as Maomao will keep helping Jinshi solve mysterious cases across the kingdom. The two will also get closer in the meantime, especially now Jinshi has no reason to hide his true self from her. Additionally, the scale of power within the Rear Palace is beginning to shift after the birth of Gyokuyou’s son. The story also needs to explore the truth behind Jinshi’s birth, which still remains a secret in the palace. While you wait for the upcoming season and the film, you can catch up with the first two anime seasons on Crunchyroll.