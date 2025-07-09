The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Leaves a Major Question About Jinshi and Maomao’s Future

After running for the Winter and Spring 2025 anime seasons, The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 finally reaches its conclusion. The second adapted the third and fourth light novel volumes, primarily focusing on the schemes set up by the Shi Clan and then their futile rebellion. Amid the chaos, we also see significant development in the relationship between Jinshi and Maoma. Jinshi is more open about his feelings, while Maomao is starting to learn more about him. The story has taken a major turn in the second season, especially with Jinshi, who has now abandoned his fake identity as an Eunuch and accepted his duties as the Moon Prince. Jinshi has no interest in the throne, but he still has responsibilities as the Imperial Brother and the former Crown Prince.

The Shi Clan’s rebellion was a major step towards Jinshi accepting his true identity. He has to save Maomao, who was kidnapped by Suirei and taken to the Shi Clan’s stronghold, on top of putting out the fire of the rebellion. Although she already had a hunch that Jinshi could belong to the Imperial family, her doubts were finally cleared when he presented himself as Ka Zuigetsu and not Jinshi. However, while the second season finale takes a huge step forward in their relationship, they still aren’t together yet.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from The Apothecary Diaries light novel!

Will Jinshi and Maomao Get Together After The Apothecary Diaries Season 2?

After revealing his true identity, Jinshi has been more forward towards Maomao. He tries to be intimate with her on two different occasions but always gets interrupted. After the Shi Clan’s rebellion, Maomao returns to the Verdigris House and starts working as an apothecary while Jinshi handles his court duties instead of managing the Rear Palace. Despite that, he still finds time to meet Maomao whenever he can. Maomao seems confused, but in fact, she has already begun to develop feelings for him.

However, due to her cautious nature and the potential danger surrounding him as a member of the Imperial family, she wants to resist his advances. The two will get together in the light novel, but they still have to cross a lot of hurdles before that happens. Despite the distance between them, the duo will continue to work together and solve mysterious cases in the empire, according to the sequel’s teaser. Till the two finally confess their feelings to one another, we will keep seeing moments of yearning, especially when it comes to Jinshi.