Creator of Crunchyroll’s Biggest New Isekai of The Year Breaks Silence on Anime Sequel

2026 kicks off with the exciting Winter 2026 lineup, which includes the return of major series such as Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3, Hell’s Paradise Season 3, and many more series. Additionally, several new anime series also made their debut, including the action fantasy, Sentenced to Be a Hero, which was later revealed as an isekai anime. The anime premiered on January 3rd, 2026, on Crunchyroll and captured fans’ attention with its spectacular animation, unique premise, and promising plot. The anime is based on a light novel written by Rocket Shoukai and illustrated by Mephisto. The novel began serializing in 2021, and a year later, it was also adapted into a manga illustrated by Natsumi Inoue.

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Following the anime debut, it quickly climbed through the ranks and became one of the best series of the year. In terms of the isekai genre, the anime is not only highly rated but also offers a lot of unique concepts, which makes it stand out from the rest. Not long after the season finale, the anime was renewed for a Season 2, which has yet to share its release window. In an interview with Anime News Network, the author and illustrator discuss the story, the inspiration behind it, and the anime.

Sentenced to Be a Hero Hypes Upcoming Anime Sequel

Image courtesy of Studio Kai

At the end of the interview, the creators were asked to share a message for fans who are looking forward to what’s to come. Shoukai replied, “If even a small part of you has taken an interest in the title Sentenced to Be a Hero, and you’ve experienced it in any form—whether through the anime or the novel—that alone makes me very happy. For someone who publishes work online, simply being recognized is something I’m deeply grateful for. If possible, I would be honored if you continue to follow Xylo and the others’ story through to the very end.”

While the anime’s first season ends on a major cliffhanger, Xylo’s journey will continue in the sequel, where he will face several challenges. Although the author doesn’t reveal any spoilers, he urges fans to continue watching the story and follow the characters’ journey.

What Is Sentenced to Be a Hero About?

Image Courtesy of Studio Kai

The story has a unique outlook on the role of a her “hero” as it’s something given only to those who have committed the most heinous crimes. There’s no worse punishment in the world than to serve in the military as a hero in an endless war against the Demon Lords. Not only that, but the convicts are not allowed to die, and even if they do, they will be resurrected over and over again. The process of resurrection is gruesome, as it forces a soul straight out of hell and puts it back into its corpse, which costs a significant toll in a hero’s memory and sense of self.

The story centers around Xylo Forbartz, the former head of the Order of the Holy Knight, who leads a penal unit of deplorales fighting on the front lines of the war. He faces the worst imaginable fate after being convicted of killing a goddess. Just when he lost all hope after becoming a hero, he meets Teoritta, a powerful weapon that will help him take revenge on those who ruined his life. The protagonist makes a pact with the goddess and embarks on an arduous journey full of war and bloodshed.

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