The Best Detective Anime of All Time Just Got a Major Streaming Update (But There’s a Catch)

The exciting Spring 2026 anime season is still ongoing, and it continues to bring several surprises in the anime world. Netflix continues to venture into the anime industry with new additions and projects that always pique the interest of anime enthusiasts. In recent years, the platform has been more involved with new anime series and films as the industry continues to grow across the globe at an exponential rate. May had another range of surprises with the new streaming dates of Assassination Classroom, Devil May Cry, Akane-banashi, and more. Furthermore, along with the exciting new releases, the platform also included new episodes of Detective Conan by adding the third season to its library. Since it’s one of the longest anime series of all time, Netflix is adding new episodes in batches divided by seasons. The first three seasons are already available for streaming, while the fourth season awaits a release date.

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On the other hand, the official X handle of Netflix Anime confirmed that the anime is streaming 31 episodes in select regions of Asia, while weekly episodes are dropping after Episode 1202. It’s only a matter of time before all the episodes are available to stream on the platform, but the regional limitation is surely bad news for fans in the U.S. The number of episodes streaming on Netflix U.S. is significantly less, and the wait between each season is long, so it will eventually take at least a few years. While the anime is also available on Crunchyroll, even the biggest streaming platform for anime fans across the globe doesn’t have all episodes in its library.

What Do You Need to Know About Detective Conan?

TMS Entertainment

The anime series is based on the award-winning manga by Gosho Aoyama, Case Closed, and became known internationally as Detective Conan. The manga began serialization in 1994 and received its anime adaptation by the renowned TMS Entertainment studio two years later. While the manga has a wider fanbase in Japan, the localization of the series is finally generating some interest around it. Additionally, the manga has over 270 million copies in circulation, making it the fourth highest-selling manga of all time.

The story follows Shinichi Kudo, a 17-year-old high school student and renowned detective. While investigating a suspicious activity at an amusement park, he is attacked by two mysterious men and forced to ingest a poison called APTX 4869. The poison turns his body into that of a 7-year-old child, changing his life completely. Struggling to accept the situation, Shinichi tries to hide his identity and investigate the organization behind his predicament.

He adopts the alias Conan Edogawa and starts living with his childhood friend, Ran Mouri, and her father, Kogo Mouri, a private detective. Since he is unable to freely solve cases as a child, Conon often uses Kogoro’s voice to appear as though the ordinary detective solved them himself. In over two decades, the franchise has released 107 manga volumes, over 1200 anime episodes, and 28 films.

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