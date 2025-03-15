It’s Now Easier Than Ever to Read Detective Conan Online

Gosho Aoyama’s Detective Conan is one of the longest running manga series still coming out with new chapters every week, and now it’s easier than ever for fans to check out the entire story so far. Detective Conan first hit the pages of Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine back in 1994, and has released over 1100 chapters in the decades since. It’s one of the most popular manga franchises in Japan, but has not had the same amount of success in North America due to the manga’s availability. But now all of that has changed significantly thanks to a major update from Viz Media.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Viz Media, who licensed Detective Conan under the English title of Case Closed, has announced that ahead of Yaiba: Samurai Legend‘s premiere later this Spring, they are now offering all 1140 current chapters of the manga release with the Viz Manga service. While the service had been offering the latest simulpub chapter releases for the past few months, the entire backlog has been officially updated. So now is the perfect time to check out this classic series.

Crack the case with Detective Conan and his friends and read over 1,100 chapters of Case Closed in VIZ Manga!



Plus, another legendary series is set to join the VIZ Manga library on March 20th…



Learn More: https://t.co/SebhTyirS7 pic.twitter.com/LoYo1wIOMc — VIZ Media (@VIZMedia) March 14, 2025

Is It Detective Conan or Case Closed?

One of the big debates that has sparked over the years is whether to refer to the series as either Detective Conan or Case Closed. The original release in Japan is labeled as Detective Conan, and that’s ideally the name you should refer it to. But with Viz Media licensing it under Case Closed, and continuing its releases through that name, there’s nothing wrong with using that title either. In fact, it’s likely the one fans in North America are more used to thanks to the anime adaptation that had a brief run with Cartoon Network’s Toonami programming block all those years ago. It would be easier to jump into the series and keep referring to it by the name you’re used to. And either would be valid.

There’s a hope that it will soon kick off to a whole new realm of popularity as the manga is now more widely available in North America. That had been one of the issues before where if you missed out on some of the earliest volumes hitting shelves years ago, it became pretty much impossible to go back and find them. But now that they are all available digitally in this new way, fans can catch up with the over 1,100 chapters with ease and see why it’s been such a hit in Japan.

Viz Media / Shogakukan

What’s Next for Detective Conan?

Detective Conan is such a massive hit for Japan that it’s been taking over the box office with each of its movie releases. It’s already gearing up to do the same with its 28th feature film, Detective Conan: One-Eyed Flashback, which is currently scheduled to hit theaters across Japan on April 18th. It’s going to be breaking a record for the franchise to as it hits over 550 theaters, which is a first for the franchise’s history. That further showcases how much fans are anticipating the new film.

Once again, that’s not as big of a factor in North America. The film has yet to announce any international release plans as of the time of this publication, and that could change in the future if there’s enough demand from fans. That unfortunately might not be the case yet, but with all of the chapters now available to read with Viz Manga there’s a chance that Detective Conan is going to be even bigger as more fans catch up in an easier way than ever before.