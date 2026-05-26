My Hero Academia Unveils First Look At Exciting New Release For November

Based on Kohei Horikoshi’s beloved Weekly Shonen Jump manga, My Hero Academia reached new heights of popularity after its anime debut. The anime concluded its final season in December 2025, giving a bittersweet farewell to fans who have supported the story for all these years. While the anime’s popularity is nothing short of incredible, the manga etched its name into history as one of the best-selling series of all time, with over 100 million copies in circulation across the globe. The manga series reached its conclusion in 2024, and the final volume has also been released internationally. The official X handle of Viz Media confirms the second box set is available for pre-order on Amazon.

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Additionally, fans can also place the order on the Barnes & Noble website, which usually includes extra shipping charges. The first box set was released in October 2022 and included 20 volumes of the manga, along with some extra bonuses. Meanwhile, the second set will be released on November 24th, 2026, and includes Volumes 21 to 42. Apart from the main volumes, the set also contains a full-color double-sided poster and an exclusive 48-page booklet featuring the never-before-seen bonus illustrations and comments from Horikoshi printed on the covers of the volumes in Japan.

What’s Next For The My Hero Academia Franchise?

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Even though the main story has long ended, the franchise keeps returning with new projects, whether it’s spin-offs or even video games. While the anime originally concluded in December last year, the true finale was released recently in a special episode titled My Hero Academia: More. It adapts Chapter 431, an extra chapter, released exclusively in the final Volume 42 of the manga. The episode wraps up the incredible story while centering around Class 1-A students, U.A.’s Big Three, and the pro heroes after an eight-year time skip. The story centers primarily on Ochako Uraraka and features a get-together of Japan’s best pro heroes while revealing their rankings.

Additionally, the anime is commemorating its 10th anniversary this year and has a lot of exciting surprises for fans. The new episode was also a part of the celebration, and there are more surprises to come along the way. The anime even launched a new website specifically for sharing all kinds of updates on the upcoming anniversary projects.

The series will also return with a new anime short, titled “I am a hero too,” centering around Eri and her life after the final war. It’s an adaptation of the one-shot manga from the 2025 fanbook Boku no Hero Academia: Ultra-Age. She dreamed of becoming a singer after being inspired by the performance of Class 1-A during the school festival, and making others smile through her performance. The anime will be released on August 3rd, 2026, and will likely be streaming on Crunchyroll, where you can catch up with the rest of the series, films, and the final episode.

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