The Boy and the Heron Serves Robert Pattinson's Unrecognizable Voice in New Clip

The Boy and the Heron is here, and it is bringing Hayao Miyazaki's signature charm to fans nationwide. After going live in Japan, Studio Ghibli brought its new film to the United States this past weekend, and the film is a hit. The anime feature topped the box office in its opening weeks, and fans are raving about its impressive dub. After all, the English cast of The Boy and the Heron is superb, and a new clip is now living showcasing Robert Pattinson's key role.

The special clip was released this week to celebrate the successful launch of The Boy and the Heron stateside. As you can see below, GKIDS posted a brief snippet of Pattinson performing his role as The Grey Heron. And if you had no idea the British actor was voicing the character, well – then that proves he did a job well done.

Robert Pattinson put EVERYTHING into his role as the Gray Heron. 🪽



Experience THE BOY AND THE HERON now in theatres with its star-studded English cast!

🔥 Get tickets now: https://t.co/uErCl3aSTy pic.twitter.com/VTbnbjATwd — GKIDS Films (@GKIDSfilms) December 10, 2023

Let's be honest, okay? Pattinson's work on The Boy and the Heron is pretty brilliant. The actor most certainly understood the assignment when cast as The Grey Heron. Pattinson's voice is unrecognizable in the English dug of The Boy and the Heron. He matches the energy provided by Japanese actor Masaki Suda while still adding his own flair.

If you have not seen The Boy and the Heron just yet, you have time to check out the movie. GKIDS has brought the film's English and Japanese dub to theaters across the United States. You can find a local screening right now, and it seems the fandom is all in favor of Miyazaki's new film. The Boy and the Heron has secured a fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and it has won a number of prestigious film festival awards. Earlier today, The Golden Globes even gifted The Boy and the Heron two nominations, so it goes without saying the Studio Ghibli film is thriving in a big way.

