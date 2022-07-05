Beastars Creator Hypes The Boys Season 3 With Special Homelander Art

The original series creator behind Beastars is hyping The Boys' third season with some special new art showing some major love to the series' central villain, Homelander! The third season of the Amazon Prime Video original series has been one of the best received in the series to date as fans are watching the central antagonist Homelander continue to devolve through a downward spiral into more and more intensity. It's hard to guess what the villain is going to do next as the season quickly approaches its final episode, and fans everywhere have really been liking Homelander's path this season.

The third season of The Boys has been one of the best received among fans to date, and surprisingly those fans include some very prominent names among their group. The series creator behind Beastars, Beast Complex, and more Paru Itagaki took to Twitter to celebrate the third season of the series with a fun new sketch of Homelander that really captures one of the villain's most manic scenes from the new season overall. It serves to show that the villain is fun in any style too, and you can check it out below:

You can catch up with the first two seasons of Beastars ahead of the third and final season's release with Netflix. There has yet to be any release date or window set for the final season since its initial announcement last year, but there's a way to get ahead and see what could be coming next as the original manga release is also available to pick up on shelves thanks to Viz Media. They tease the first volume of the series as such:

"One night at Cherryton Academy, an herbivore student is brutally murdered. Among the members of the Drama Club, the herbivores' suspicions naturally turn to their carnivore classmates… The prime suspect? Gray wolf Legoshi. But he wouldn't hurt a fly. Or would he? Will dwarf rabbit Haru bring out the beast in him? Or are his feelings for her…something else?" As for The Boys, the third season of the series will be airing its final episode this week but you can catch up with all of the episodes thus far with Amazon Prime Video.

Have you been keeping up with The Boys' newest season? How have you liked Homelander's journey across the series so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!