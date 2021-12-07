Beastars Announces Final Season with New Logo

The story of Legosi and the other students that make up the story of Beastars is preparing to bring its anime adaptation to a close, with Studio Orange confirming that the next season of the Netflix anime series will be its last. With the story exploring the dark world of predators and prey, Beastars has been a unique story within the anime medium and hasn’t been shy about throwing out some mature themes in painting the picture of this world where a mysterious serial killer is eating unfortunate souls within the episodes of the series.

Beastars’ manga ended late last year, with creator Paru Itagaki deciding to put a cap on the dark series that saw Legosi and his friends attempting to solve the mystery of who had been killing students within their school. With the second season of the anime series arriving on Netflix earlier this year, Studio Orange wasted little time in confirming that a new season was on its way, though this logo reveal is the first time that it has been confirmed that Beastars will be bringing its story to a close. While Itagaki has been tight-lipped about the series returning for an official sequel, the mangaka hasn’t been shy about revisiting this anime world.

Studio Orange revealed the new logo for Beastars’ upcoming third season which confirms that the animated adaptation of Paru Itagaki’s manga will be coming to a close and wrapping the story of the anime world that was often thought of as a darker version of Disney’s animated film, Zootopia:

Paru Itagaki isn’t the only member of her family who is in the anime business, with her father, Keisuke Itagaki making a name for himself with the anime franchise known as Baki The Grappler. Ironically enough, Baki is also an exclusive for Netflix, with the streaming service recently releasing the latest batch of episodes of the story of the young brawler who is seeking to defeat the overwhelming power of his father, Yujiro Hanma. While the two haven’t crossed over on an official story as of yet, especially since Beastars and Baki couldn’t be more different, the world of anime has seen stranger things happen.

