The Boys Star Antony Starr Recalls Cow's Attitude When Filming & Being Milked

We all know Homelander has a thing for milk, but in the most recent episode of The Boys, Homelander actor Antony Starr had the opportunity to milk a real-life cow. Unfortunately for Starr, the cow's attitude during the scene was one of non-excitement at being filmed while having its teats pulled on. Homelander's infatuation with milk dates back to The Boys' first season, when Madelyn Stilwell (Elisabeth Shue) would caress him in her lap while producing milk for her young infant. Each season since has included at least one awkward milk scene, and Season 3 ups the ante by having Homelander milk a cow and drink its milk straight out of a bucket.

Episode "Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed" catches up with Homelander at a political rally. Instead of hyping up the presidential candidate, Homelander spends his mic time bashing Starlight (Erin Moriarty), who recently went public with allegations against Homelander and Vought. After he steps off the stage, Homelander makes his way to a nearby barn home to the cow in question. Homelander begins to milk the cow to let off some steam and then drinks the fruits of his labor. He's then caught red-handed in the act by Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit).

"This was fun," Starr told Decider. "It was like, Homelander goes to the source, right? I mean, I think the thing used to be breast milk. Now, we're just anything. He's not fussy anymore."

He then spoke of the cow's attitude while filming the scene, and how it began to get restless after the long day of shooting.

"It was very weird, very intimate," Starr continued. "Never milked a cow before, and it's a very strange feeling. It was quite surreal, actually. The poor old cow had been there all day by the time we got to shooting, and she was restless and just pretty fed up with life. And then there's some idiot in a cape down there pulling on her teats. So she wasn't thoroughly impressed, and stumbled around a bit. And so I was a little bit… I didn't want to get trodden on."

There's one more episode left in the third season of The Boys, and there is a lot to wrap up storyline-wise. For example, Homelander just discovered that Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) is his biological father. Plus, there's the eventual showdown between Payback members Soldier Boy and Black Noir.

