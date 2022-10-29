The Dragon Prince Season 4 Premiere Released Online: Watch

The Dragon Prince is gearing up for its return to Netflix with its highly anticipated fourth season, but fans can actually check out the very first episode completely for free now that is has been released online early before the full season's premiere! It might not have been too much of a wait in between the first three seasons of the series, but it's been three years since the end of the third season. That has made the wait for new episodes all the tougher, and that's become especially true with all of the changes being teased from Season 4 onward.

The Dragon Prince Season 4, officially titled as Mystery of Aaravos, will be premiering around the world with Netflix in just a few days, but fans eager to see the new season as soon as possible don't need to wait much longer! Wonderstorm has officially released the first episode of the new season on YouTube, and thus fans can see how this new saga for the series kicks off before the rest of the episodes become available next month. You can check it out in full action below from the series' official YouTube channel:

How to Watch The Dragon Prince Season 4

It won't be too much longer until we get to see the rest of Season 4 as The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos will be premiering on Netflix on November 3rd. The fourth season of the series will also be "Book Four: Earth," and will be introducing some new characters and elements that were teased during the events of the third season. With this series also confirmed to continue with three more seasons, it's time to set up the grand finale! As for what to expect from the new season, The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos breaks down the titles for Season 4 of the series as such:

Chapter One: Rebirthday

Chapter Two: Fallen Stars

Chapter Three: Breathtaking

Chapter Four: Through the Looking Glass

Chapter Five: The Great Gates

Chapter Six: The Drakewood

Chapter Seven: Beneath the Surface

Chapter Eight: Rex Igneous

Chapter Nine: Escape From Umber Tor

