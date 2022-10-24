The Dragon Prince Releases New Season 4 Clip: Watch

The Dragon Prince is fast approaching the premiere of its highly anticipated fourth season, and now the animated series has given fans another look at what to expect with a new clip from Season 4 before it hits Netflix! Wonderstorm's original animated series left a lot of questions lingering following the end of the third season about where the franchise could be going next, and many of these questions were surrounding the mysterious Aaravos. With the next arc of the series titled Mystery of Aaravos, and teasing more of an exploration into the titular foe, some more of that mystery has been unveiled.

It's been clear through Aaravos' time in the series thus far that there's clearly something more at play for the future seasons, and that's definitely the case with the newest clip. The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos has released a new clip titled "The Fallen Star" and it explores much of Aaravos' past before fans met the figure in the third season. You can check out the new clip from the series below, and it's teased as such, "As our heroes return to Xadia, the Dragon Queen Zubeia reveals more about the mysterious Fallen Star... known as Aaravos.":

When Does The Dragon Prince Return?

The clip above teases that we'll be seeing more of the "Fallen" Startouch Elf's past as the titular Aaravos has been pulling the strings behind many of Xadia's biggest struggles for a long time. This obviously has continued into the present day as we got to see some of that during the events of the third season, but with all of that preparation down it won't be long until we see Aaravos' full plan come to fruition. But thankfully it won't be too much longer until we see it all in action.

The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos will be hitting Netflix around the world beginning on November 3rd, and the episode titles revealed for the coming season break down as such (and further tease the turmoil we'll see in the next arc):

Chapter One: Rebirthday

Chapter Two: Fallen Stars

Chapter Three: Breathtaking

Chapter Four: Through the Looking Glass

Chapter Five: The Great Gates

Chapter Six: The Drakewood

Chapter Seven: Beneath the Surface

Chapter Eight: Rex Igneous

Chapter Nine: Escape From Umber Tor

