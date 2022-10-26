The Dragon Prince Releases Seasons 1-3 Recap: Watch

The Dragon Prince will be coming back to Netflix next month with its highly anticipated fourth season, and now fans have a cool way to get a quick reminder of just what has gone down with a special recap of the first three seasons of the series! It will mark three years since the third season was released when Season 4 launches on Netflix in November, and so much has happened in the world since then. So it wouldn't be too outside of the realm of possibility that you might need a quick refresh of everything that has gone down to this point.

It seems like The Dragon Prince team themselves also agrees as they have released a cool new video showing off some of the biggest events from the first three seasons of the series thus far. Most importantly, they also remind fans of one of the hugest cliffhangers leading into the fourth season's arc, Mystery of Aaravos. There's a lot to remember so to get ready for what is coming our way next, you can check out the recap of The Dragon Prince Seasons 1-3 below:

How to Watch The Dragon Prince Season 4

The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos will be premiering on November 3rd with Netflix, but the first episode will be having its early world premiere as part of Netflix's Geeked new TOON-IN program on their TikTok and Twitch accounts on Thursday, October 27 at 8PM EST. But thankfully if you aren't able to check out the first episode, it won't be too much longer before the rest of the season premieres. As for what to expect from the new season, The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos breaks down the titles for Season 4 of the series as such:

Chapter One: Rebirthday

Chapter Two: Fallen Stars

Chapter Three: Breathtaking

Chapter Four: Through the Looking Glass

Chapter Five: The Great Gates

Chapter Six: The Drakewood

Chapter Seven: Beneath the Surface

Chapter Eight: Rex Igneous

Chapter Nine: Escape From Umber Tor

Are you excited to see what's coming in The Dragon Prince's new season? What are you hoping to see go down? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!