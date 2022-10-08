The Dragon Prince Season 4 Sets Release Date With New Trailer

The Dragon Prince will be coming back to Netflix later next month with the highly anticipated Season 4 of Wonderstorm and Bardel Entertainment's original animated series, and now the series has revealed when this new episodes will be released with the fullest trailer for the new season yet! With Netflix previously confirming that The Dragon Prince will be able to tell its seven season long saga, fans have been curious to see how each new arc of the series develops. This has been especially true for the next season as it teases a notable time skip and new status quo for our fan favorites following the end of the third season.

There are some major questions fans had about the whereabouts of certain characters like Rayla following the end of the third season, and while previous teasers and posters had been playing coy about her potential involvement, this new trailer shows off some major looks that answer these questions. It's the fullest look at the new Mystery of Aaravos arc yet, but also might be full of some big reveals fans might prefer to see when the series returns next month. You can see it all below with the full trailer for The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos:

The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos will be making its debut with Netflix on November 3rd, and work on the fourth season had been moving along for quite a while. Speaking to ComicBook.com's Jamie Lovett last year about the upcoming seasons, original series creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond opened up about the kinds of themes fans can expect to see next, "I will say this: Wouldn't it be great if returning an egg to a mother that lost their egg or returning the baby dragon could cause world peace?," Ehasz began.

"Wouldn't that be great? Well, it's a step in the right direction, but the conflicts and complications of Xadia are deep, and I think you can probably speculate about different characters who have different levels of idealism and believe that change should come quickly," Ehasz concluded. With so many potential paths for this two year time skip to explore for the series, and much to set up for the future, this could be a game changing season!

What do you think of this newest look at The Dragon Prince Season 4? What are you hoping to see when the new episodes hit Netflix next month?