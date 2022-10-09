The Dragon Prince Releases New Mystery of Aaravos Poster

The Dragon Prince is finally coming back to Netflix with the highly anticipated fourth season of Wonderstorm's original animated series, and now the series is teasing what is coming next with an intense new poster for the Mystery of Aaravos arc! The third season came to an end with some pretty big shake ups to the status quo, and the promotional looks at the fourth season thus far are setting up even bigger changes coming in the next slate of episodes. Not only has there been a time skip jumping two years ahead, but it's about to get much darker.

The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos will be hitting Netflix next month, and thus fans have been getting all kinds of new teases about what to expect from this seemingly dark new chapter of the saga. With the series previously confirming that it will be running for seven seasons in total (and thus able to tell its full story), the fourth season could be the big turning point for this second era of the series. You can check out the newest poster for The Dragon Prince's fourth season below:

Gaze upon a fallen star. pic.twitter.com/qoJnGkKwzX — The Dragon Prince (@thedragonprince) October 9, 2022

The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos will be making its debut with Netflix on November 3rd, and it's looking to be a big departure from the three seasons prior. Speaking to ComicBook.com's Jamie Lovett last year about the upcoming seasons, original series creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond opened up about the kinds of themes that will be coloring the fourth season, "I will say this: Wouldn't it be great if returning an egg to a mother that lost their egg or returning the baby dragon could cause world peace?," Ehasz began. "Wouldn't that be great? Well, it's a step in the right direction, but the conflicts and complications of Xadia are deep, and I think you can probably speculate about different characters who have different levels of idealism and believe that change should come quickly."

Older characters in an animated series usually means that it's now going to tackle some major new threads, and given the title is highlighting more of the mysterious Aaravos, this season is looking to be a shift for the rest of the series moving forward.