The Dragon Prince Releases New Season 4 Clip: Watch

The Dragon Prince has been getting ready for its big return to Netflix later this Fall with the highly anticipated fourth season, and now the Wonderstorm original animated series has given fans just a little of what to expect with an emotional new clip! The third season of the series saw a major climax as many stories came to a head with its final moments, and that's raised the stakes for what's coming next as it seems like the next season will be jumping forward in time a bit. But there's still a lot we don't know about the next major chapter of this saga.

The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos is currently scheduled to release on Netflix sometime this November, but there's still a lot we don't know about what could be coming our way with the next phase of this saga. With the series confirmed to be running for seven seasons (and thus able to tell its complete story) that makes the wait for what's next all that much harder. This is true with the newest emotional clip that Wonderstorm teases as such, "On the night of his 17th birthday, Callum and his younger brother, Ezran, share a heartfelt moment as they contemplate the fate of their missing friend." Check it out below:

Work on the fourth season has been moving along for quite a while as speaking to ComicBook.com's Jamie Lovett last year about the upcoming seasons, original series creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond opened up about the kinds of themes fans can expect for the new season. "I will say this: Wouldn't it be great if returning an egg to a mother that lost their egg or returning the baby dragon could cause world peace?," Ehasz began. "Wouldn't that be great? Well, it's a step in the right direction, but the conflicts and complications of Xadia are deep, and I think you can probably speculate about different characters who have different levels of idealism and believe that change should come quickly."

