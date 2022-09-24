The Dragon Prince Season 4 Releases New Trailer

The Dragon Prince has been hard at work at its return for the highly anticipated fourth season of the saga, and the series shared a new look at what's to come in Mystery of Aaravos with a new trailer! Following the end of the third successful season of the series with Netflix, it was announced that Wonderstorm and Bardel Entertainment's original animated series would be renewed not only for a fourth season, but has been picked up for four more seasons to tell its seven season long saga. With this much time to tell the story, fans have been excited to see what's coming next.

Season 4 of the series has been dubbed the Mystery of Aaravos saga as following the teases of the major villain over the course of the last few seasons, the foe will be making their move. The first full teaser trailer for the new season teases quite a lot of shake ups since the end of the third such as a time skip, new characters, new battles, new emotional situations and more. You can check out the newest look at The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos below:

The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos has yet to set a concrete release date, but will be releasing with Netflix some time this November. Original series creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond spoke to ComicBook.com's Jamie Lovett last year about the progress on the new seasons and other projects that were currently in the works. As a result, Ehasz opened up about the kinds of themes fans will get to see unfold in the fourth season:

"I will say this: Wouldn't it be great if returning an egg to a mother that lost their egg or returning the baby dragon could cause world peace?," Ehasz began. "Wouldn't that be great? Well, it's a step in the right direction, but the conflicts and complications of Xadia are deep, and I think you can probably speculate about different characters who have different levels of idealism and believe that change should come quickly."

