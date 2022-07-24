Comic-Con 2022: The Dragon Prince Season 4 Introduces Claudia's Boyfriend in New Clip

The Dragon Prince is now getting ready for the fan favorite animated series to return with Season 4 of the series, and Netflix has released a new clip introducing Claudia's new boyfriend to the series! Following the third season's release it was announced that Wonderstorm and Bardel Entertainment's original animated series was locked in for a full seven season order. That means that the team behind the series will get to fully realize their vision for the story and take their time to tell the story over its seven major arcs. Soon fans will finally get to see what's coming next.

The Dragon Prince Season 4 is officially titled The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos and following the release of the first few minutes from the Season 4 premiere over the weekend, the newest clip from the series focuses on Claudia as she reveals that she has a new boyfriend named Terry, who is an Earthblood Elf, and it was revealed that they will be voiced by Benjamin Callins for their debut. To get an idea of what to expect from this new season and this new character, you can check out the brand new clip below:

Meet Earthblood elf, Terry (who also happens to be Claudia's new boyfriend in THE DRAGON PRINCE )



Watch Season 4 this Winter, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/lOyZsePbPJ — Netflix Geeked @ SDCC #NetflixSDCC (@NetflixGeeked) July 24, 2022

The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos currently does not have a set release date, but will be launching with Netflix in the near future. Series creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond spoke to ComicBook.com's Jamie Lovett last year about the progress on the new seasons and other projects they currently in the works. Ehasz opened up about the kinds of themes fans will see in the fourth season, "I will say this: Wouldn't it be great if returning an egg to a mother that lost their egg or returning the baby dragon could cause world peace?," Ehasz began. "Wouldn't that be great? Well, it's a step in the right direction, but the conflicts and complications of Xadia are deep, and I think you can probably speculate about different characters who have different levels of idealism and believe that change should come quickly."

