The Dragon Prince Season 4 Shares First Teaser

The Dragon Prince has finally shared the first sneak peek at what to expect from Season 4 of the series! The third season of Wonderstorm and Bardel Entertainment's original animated series was one of the biggest releases when it hit Netflix some time ago, and fans have been eagerly awaiting to see more. When The Dragon Prince was officially picked up for not only Season 4, but through Season 7, fans were now excited even more so to see what kind of saga would flesh out now that series creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond and their team have the full runway to work with how they see fit.

Updates on The Dragon Prince Season 4 have been slight due the nature of working on the series in the midst of the pandemic, but thankfully fans got the biggest update on the next season yet. As announced during Netflix Geeked Week 2022, The Dragon Prince Season 4 will carry the subtitle of "Mystery of Aaravos", and as the title suggests, it seems we'll finally get to see even more of this mysterious entity and parse out the foe's true goals. You can check out the sneak peek at The Dragon Prince Season 4 below:

THE DRAGON PRINCE: MYSTERY OF AVAROS

There has yet to be a release date set for The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos as of this writing, but series creators Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond spoke to ComicBook.com's Jamie Lovett last year about the progress on the new seasons and other projects they currently in the works. Ehasz opened up about the kinds of themes fans will see in the fourth season, "I will say this: Wouldn't it be great if returning an egg to a mother that lost their egg or returning the baby dragon could cause world peace?," Ehasz began. "Wouldn't that be great? Well, it's a step in the right direction, but the conflicts and complications of Xadia are deep, and I think you can probably speculate about different characters who have different levels of idealism and believe that change should come quickly."

